BLOCKv Price Up 168.4% Over Last Week (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded 168.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $88.11 million and approximately $163,361.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv coin can now be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00051822 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.59 or 0.00255143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00102854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011939 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BLOCKv Coin Profile

BLOCKv is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,782,890 coins. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

