BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $981.72

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 981.72 ($12.83) and traded as high as GBX 997.25 ($13.03). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 989 ($12.92), with a volume of 274,550 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £987.77 million and a PE ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 981.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 937.99.

In other BlackRock Throgmorton Trust news, insider Angela Lane purchased 496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 966 ($12.62) per share, for a total transaction of £4,791.36 ($6,259.94).

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

