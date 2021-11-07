BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 124.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,228 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. 38.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MQY opened at $16.28 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

