BlackRock Inc. Sells 16,341 Shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 175,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Flux Power were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flux Power by 44.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flux Power by 137.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 48,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Flux Power by 1,008.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 210,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLUX opened at $6.03 on Friday. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $96.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.99.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 190.10% and a negative net margin of 60.55%. The company had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLUX. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

