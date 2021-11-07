BlackRock Inc. Sells 12,178 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.23% of ACRES Commercial Realty worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $2,582,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $4,120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $395,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE ACR opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $139.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 185.72 and a current ratio of 185.72. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $18.43.

ACRES Commercial Realty Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

