BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Huaneng Power International were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Huaneng Power International by 219.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Huaneng Power International by 45.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Huaneng Power International in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Huaneng Power International in the first quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Huaneng Power International by 115.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:HNP opened at $19.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83. Huaneng Power International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $23.36.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

