BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) by 5,153.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358,492 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.58% of Super League Gaming worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Super League Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Super League Gaming by 61.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 37,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares during the last quarter. 51.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew Evan Edelman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Jung acquired 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,951.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,760 shares of company stock worth $84,809. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGG opened at $3.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $117.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 million. Equities analysts expect that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SLGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

