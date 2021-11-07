BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 52,045 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 2.0% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $66,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,608,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,903,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,665,235,000 after acquiring an additional 56,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 386,410 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in BlackRock by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,542,497,000 after acquiring an additional 161,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $955.11 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $645.12 and a 1 year high of $967.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $897.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $882.34. The company has a market cap of $145.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

