BlackRock Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 74.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519,253 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in BGSF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BGSF in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BGSF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BGSF in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BGSF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BGSF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGSF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

BGSF stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BGSF, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $136.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In related news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. purchased 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $47,534.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,998 shares of company stock worth $63,807 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

