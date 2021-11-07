BlackRock Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) by 53.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,560 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth $51,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter worth $202,000. 14.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFH opened at $16.23 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.03.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $365.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.67 million. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $15,588,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,289,720 shares of company stock worth $23,166,753 over the last ninety days. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DFH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Finders Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

