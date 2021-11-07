BlackRock Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,478,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.31% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCLI. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 805,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 413,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 72,335 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 460.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 100,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

