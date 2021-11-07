BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $149.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.90.

NASDAQ BL traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $129.37. 534,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,325. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.86. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $98.06 and a 1-year high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.74, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,584 shares in the company, valued at $11,565,320.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,654 shares of company stock valued at $31,060,880 in the last three months. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. FMR LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in BlackLine by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 71,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 16,176 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

