black and white Capital LP Takes $7.82 Million Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

black and white Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 172,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,000. Criteo comprises approximately 0.8% of black and white Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. black and white Capital LP owned about 0.28% of Criteo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Criteo stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.29. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

