BitTorrent (BTT) Price Reaches $0.0039

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a market cap of $2.56 billion and approximately $314.34 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00082973 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010286 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005594 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003801 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

