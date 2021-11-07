Bitradio Reaches Market Cap of $111,594.38 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitradio has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. Bitradio has a total market cap of $111,594.38 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012519 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006194 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.24 or 0.00516291 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,542,089 coins and its circulating supply is 10,542,085 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

