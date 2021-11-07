Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Hits $63.86 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $14.20 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $63.86 or 0.00102897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.21 or 0.00259739 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.27 or 0.00134159 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002818 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000115 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

