Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.44) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical to post $-12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $146.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.83. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.95.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.91.
About Biohaven Pharmaceutical
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.
