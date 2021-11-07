Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.44) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical to post $-12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $146.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.83. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.91.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.