Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Shares Down 6.6%

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) shares traded down 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $731.49 and last traded at $731.50. 2,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 152,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $783.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $769.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $698.94.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total transaction of $475,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total transaction of $221,416.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $7,380.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $2,961,754. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

