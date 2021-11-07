Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.
Bill.com stock traded up $40.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $334.46. 3,461,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,158. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $89.19 and a 52-week high of $343.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.81 and a beta of 2.31.
In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.09, for a total value of $769,557.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total transaction of $227,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,494.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,450 shares of company stock valued at $58,595,643. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have weighed in on BILL. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.06.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
