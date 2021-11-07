Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

Bill.com stock traded up $40.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $334.46. 3,461,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,158. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $89.19 and a 52-week high of $343.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.81 and a beta of 2.31.

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.09, for a total value of $769,557.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total transaction of $227,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,494.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,450 shares of company stock valued at $58,595,643. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BILL. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.06.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

