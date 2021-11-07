Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $343.38 and last traded at $333.14, with a volume of 22843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $293.90.

The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on BILL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.06.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.38, for a total transaction of $2,973,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 1,200 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.91, for a total value of $358,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 215,450 shares of company stock valued at $58,595,643 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of -185.81 and a beta of 2.31.

About Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

