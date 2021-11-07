Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $309.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an in-line rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.00.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $40.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $334.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,461,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,158. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.31 and its 200 day moving average is $215.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $89.19 and a 52 week high of $343.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.81 and a beta of 2.31.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $403,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 7,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total transaction of $1,543,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,450 shares of company stock valued at $58,595,643. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

