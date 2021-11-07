BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for BGC Partners in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BGC Partners’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.14 on Friday. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 1.74.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 37.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 47.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.34%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

