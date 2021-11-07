Beyond Finance (BYN) Price Tops $0.72 on Exchanges

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.26 million and $159,796.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00083933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00081739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00099676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,395.05 or 1.00664902 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,517.00 or 0.07287499 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00022205 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

