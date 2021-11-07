Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,622,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,534 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.20% of Berry Global Group worth $105,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.27.

BERY stock opened at $68.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.20.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

