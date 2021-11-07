Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has decreased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $28.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $34,009.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Brunelle bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,349.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,230 shares of company stock worth $246,828. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

