Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HLFFF. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HelloFresh has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

OTCMKTS HLFFF opened at $97.50 on Thursday. HelloFresh has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $114.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.88.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.