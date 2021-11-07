Berenberg Bank Boosts Craneware (LON:CRW) Price Target to GBX 3,100

Craneware (LON:CRW) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,100 ($40.50) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:CRW opened at GBX 2,320 ($30.31) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.16. The company has a market cap of £824.23 million and a PE ratio of 67.44. Craneware has a 52-week low of GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,830 ($36.97). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,377.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,380.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from Craneware’s previous dividend of $12.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

In other news, insider Keith Neilson acquired 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,350 ($30.70) per share, for a total transaction of £50,008 ($65,335.77).

About Craneware

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

