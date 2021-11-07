BENQI 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.06 Million (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last week, BENQI has traded up 57.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges. BENQI has a market cap of $60.70 million and approximately $13.06 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

