Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Hits $1,218.90

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.38 or 0.00136135 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.13 or 0.00524543 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00016537 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00061127 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009239 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

