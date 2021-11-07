Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Trading Up 13%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s share price was up 13% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.03 and last traded at $22.79. Approximately 889,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 8,639,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,395 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,822 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 354.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,222,336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,677 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,193,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,896,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at about $63,154,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

