Beaxy (BXY) Trading 19.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 6th. Beaxy has a total market cap of $725,138.94 and $335.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00052000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.73 or 0.00254529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00100181 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 291,573,267 coins. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

