Bean Cash (BITB) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bean Cash has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and $1,409.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,428,123,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Bean Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

