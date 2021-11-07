Beam Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001161 BTC on popular exchanges. Beam has a market cap of $72.82 million and $5.92 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 100,816,360 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

