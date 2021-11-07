Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Garrison Point Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.