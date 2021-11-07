Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 28,704 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 241.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,592 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 28,704 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $9,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $224.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.99. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $154.52 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $131.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.52.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.27.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.