Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $60.45 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 967,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,561 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up 2.1% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $60,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340,106 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,064 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8,754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,613 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 1,713,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,288 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.65. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $63.91.

