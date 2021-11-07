Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 111.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $15,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,378,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $439,533,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.1% in the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.9% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 309.4% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD opened at $368.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $343.51 and a 200 day moving average of $329.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $375.15.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.41%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.29.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.