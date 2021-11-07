Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 65,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,946,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 99.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 14,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock opened at $82.52 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $82.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.51 and its 200 day moving average is $73.90.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.