Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $26,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $144.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $107.82 and a 52 week high of $145.59.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

