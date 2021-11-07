BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$68.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BCE. UBS Group raised their target price on BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$66.42.

Shares of BCE opened at C$63.27 on Friday. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$52.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.23.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.3800001 EPS for the current year.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

