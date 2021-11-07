Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €125.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €102.36 ($120.42).

BMW opened at €91.85 ($108.06) on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €58.13 ($68.39) and a 1-year high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06. The company has a market cap of $55.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €83.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €85.21.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

