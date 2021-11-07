Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) PT Raised to $95.00 at Barrington Research

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $82.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.95 and its 200-day moving average is $75.66. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.82. The firm has a market cap of $617.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

