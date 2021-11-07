Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) PT Raised to $95.00 at Barrington Research

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.40% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.
NASDAQ BBSI opened at $82.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.95 and its 200-day moving average is $75.66. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.82. The firm has a market cap of $617.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54.
In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
About Barrett Business Services
Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.
