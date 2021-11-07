Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Barnes Group reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

B stock opened at $44.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average is $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $57.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at $663,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at $452,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Barnes Group by 61.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

