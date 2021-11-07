Barclays Trims Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Target Price to $44.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brinker International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.62. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $40.50 and a 12-month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

