Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.07.

CCHGY stock opened at $35.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $39.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

