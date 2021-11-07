Barclays Reiterates €57.50 Price Target for RTL Group (EBR:RTL)

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) received a €57.50 ($67.65) price objective from equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RTL. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on RTL Group in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on RTL Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on RTL Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on RTL Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €54.73 ($64.38).

RTL Group has a 1-year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 1-year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

