Barclays Reiterates €16.50 Price Target for alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX)

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) received a €16.50 ($19.41) target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 15.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, alstria office REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €17.39 ($20.45).

Shares of ETR:AOX opened at €19.49 ($22.93) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 6.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is €16.15. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a fifty-two week high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

