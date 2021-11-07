Barclays Raises Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $141.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $130.00 to $141.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RPD. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.60.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $138.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.79 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $64.82 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.96.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $66,698.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $537,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,418 shares of company stock worth $12,836,086. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $2,439,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 280,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

