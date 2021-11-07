Barclays Increases Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $355.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FTNT. Cowen upped their price target on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.70.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT opened at $341.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $313.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.29. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 102.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $109.93 and a 1 year high of $349.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.60% and a net margin of 17.74%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,670,281 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,980,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,615,533,000 after purchasing an additional 172,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66,806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fortinet by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,762,000 after acquiring an additional 397,579 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,951,000 after acquiring an additional 121,386 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.