Barclays Increases Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $212.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $186.00 to $212.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on APTV. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.75.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $175.03 on Friday. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $103.57 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 114,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

